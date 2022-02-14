February festivities! Jana Kramer, Maralee Nichols and more celebrity parents sweetly celebrated Valentine’s Day with their kids on Monday, February 14.

“My Valentines forever,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, captioned an Instagram slideshow with daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

In the social media upload, the actress’ youngest child sported a black tee reading, “Sorry girls, Mommy is my Valentine,” while her eldest paired a red dress with a heart-patterned headband.

The Michigan native went on to show her and the former professional football player’s little ones opening gifts from her, including stickers and candy.

The “Beautiful Lies” singer also celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, Ian Schinelli. The pair went public with their relationship in January, and the trainer, 36, gave Kramer a necklace for the romantic holiday.

“In the very beginning when I met him, I was like, ‘OK, he’s handsome. He’s got a body to die for. He’s a freaking Navy SEAL. He’s charming. He’s nice. He’s kind. He’s got a daughter. He’s a dad,'” the Dancing With the Stars alum said of Schinelli during a “Whine Down” podcast episode last month. “And I’m like, ‘I bet you he has a small penis.’ That’s it. Something has to be wrong with him.”

Kramer subsequently joked that the Tennessee native’s penis is “very nice.”

Nichols, for her part, posted a rare photo of her and Tristan Thompson’s son, whose name they have yet to share, on Monday. The 2-month-old wore a “Lover Boy” onesie in the Instagram Story upload.

The Texas native, 31, gave birth to her baby boy in December 2021, six months after the model sued the NBA player, 30, for child support. Khloé Kardashian‘s now-ex confirmed his paternity of the newborn in January.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the athlete wrote via Instagram Stories last month, referencing the fact that he was dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, when he conceived his son. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

