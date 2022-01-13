Falling in love again! Following her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer has moved on with Ian Schinelli.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, captioned Instagram snaps of the pair on Tuesday, January 11. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does … Everyday [sic] I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”

The Michigan native’s post marked the first time she publicly confirmed that she was dating the personal trainer, 36, after months of romance speculation.

“To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way,” Kramer continued in her post.

The Illinois native, for his part, has been equally smitten with the country songstress, gushing over their connection via Instagram hours later: “Life is about moving on, accepting changes and looking forward to what makes you stronger and more complete.”

Schinelli added: “It is constantly evolving and spending energy in the right areas, with the right people, which puts you directly on a path towards some of the best things that will happen to you.”

Kramer split from the 34-year-old former football player, with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3, in April 2021. Their divorce was finalized in July 2021.

Amid their breakup, the Country Crush star played coy about dating again until eagle-eyed fans noticed that a shirtless man frequently appeared in several of her social media uploads.

“When u have to sharpie a robe because u haven’t worn it since being divorced,” Kramer captioned an Instagram Story in December 2021, wearing a gray bathrobe that was once embroidered with a “C” for Caussin‘s last name. Instead, she wrote the letter “K” in black marker. “Dear Santa, I need a robe with a K.”

Social media followers noticed a mystery man took the singer’s photo thanks to a glass door’s reflection. At the time, Kramer preferred to keep details of their budding romance private.

“I feel like there’s no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good,” the Holiday Fix Up actress explained during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast at the time, noting that the pair had just begun dating. “I think I’m so afraid of, like, I’m used to just war and not being on steady ground. My therapist said, ‘You’re used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing.’ So, when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it’s like, ‘Oh that freaks me out,’ like, ‘That can’t be real.’ For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there’s another shoe to drop and I don’t want to be fooled again.”

Scroll down to learn more about Kramer’s new boyfriend: