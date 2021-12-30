Back in the saddle? Jana Kramer sparked relationship speculation in early December — and eagle-eyed fans think they know who her mystery man may be.

The One Tree Hill alum, 38, filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April after nearly six years of marriage, finalizing the proceedings in July. The former couple briefly separated in 2016 before renewing their vows and had been candid about their ups and downs over the years, including Caussin’s infidelity.

Kramer, who shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3, with the former NFL player, 34, has been vocal about taking her time when it comes to finding love again following her third divorce. The “I Got the Boy” singer was briefly married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and to actor Johnathon Schaech for 12 days in 2010 to before she tied the knot with Caussin in May 2015.

“I do feel like now I’m in a place where I kinda want to get back out there and date, slowly,” she said during an August episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I’m open to it, knowing that I still have a lot of healing to do. I’m open to dating and not knowing who my person is and knowing that I don’t have to be with someone, that I’m OK alone. … I need them to check all the boxes.”

The Holiday Fix Up star, however, has raised a few eyebrows regarding her love life in the months after splitting from Caussin. In June, she turned heads when she said she was in the midst of an “entanglement” with Graham Bunn. She later clarified that she is “friends” with The Bachelorette alum, 43, and they’ve been close for seven years.

The Michigan native was briefly linked to Jay Cutler after they were spotted spending time together in September. Us Weekly confirmed one month later that the whirlwind romance was over.

“Obviously the whole Jay stuff, that became public because we went out and he was a very public person so obviously that came out, but I never spoke on it because I didn’t know what it was,” Kramer said during a December episode of her podcast, addressing the situation in-depth for the first time. “Just because I went on a date with someone doesn’t mean we’re exclusive and he’s my boyfriend. He was never my boyfriend.”

That same month, the Christmas in Louisiana actress shared a photo of herself in a robe with a mystery man visible in the background. The snap caused a stir amongst Kramer’s fans, who quickly attempted to learn more about her new suitor. After gathering clues, Us exclusively identified him as Ian Schinelli.

The Support the Girls star has since been spotted spending time with the 36-year-old trainer, who is also located in Nashville, but Kramer has yet to publicly confirm that she is in fact dating him.

Scroll down to see all the signs that the actress is in a relationship with Schinelli: