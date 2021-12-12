Bring on the fun! Jana Kramer gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour of her holiday home decorations and opened up about a few major changes she’s made for Christmas after divorcing Mike Caussin earlier this year.

“I wanted to start a whole new tradition since this year’s the first one making new traditions [since my divorce],” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, told Us while showing off her third Christmas tree. “So, I decided to put a tree in the master as well, because trees just make me smile.”

The Christmas in Louisiana actress explained that she usually has one fake tree in the dining room and a real tree in her living room. The addition of the bedroom tree is one of many new traditions Kramer plans to put into place with her kids, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3. The “I Got the Boy” singer shares her little ones with Caussin, 34, whom she separated from in April after five years of marriage.

“What I’m looking forward to the most this Christmas is just making new memories with my kids,” the Love at First Bark star told Us. “Enjoying every single minute and being truly blessed that it’s us three. And we’re happy and we’re healthy.”

The “Whine Down” podcast host continued, “We’re also going to make some cookies because that was always a tradition growing up with my mom, too.”

Kramer, who finalized her divorce from the former NFL player in July, also showed Us her favorite holiday decoration from her childhood.

“I pretty much stole it from my mom, because it’s my absolute favorite decoration ever,” she said of the wooden piece that plays Christmas songs as the characters on top spin. “Just reminds me of being a kid back in Michigan. Now, it stays in my office, and it gives me good memories.”

The “Voices” songstress, who celebrated Thanksgiving without her two kids as they were with Caussin, previously told Us about the toll the holidays are taking on her post-split.

“I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional. It’s going to be rough,” Kramer told Us in November while promoting Lifetime’s Holiday Fix Up.

Although she said at the time that people’s Christmas lights made her “sad,” Kramer noted that she was excited to make new memories with her kids on Christmas Eve and the days leading up to it.

“I’m looking forward to it, but I’m scared of it too,” she added. “I want to do some of the same things that we’ve always done with the kids, which is, like, they [bake] cookies and decorate the tree together and open one gift on Christmas Eve.”

To see Kramer’s fully-decorated home in Nashville, watch the exclusive video above!