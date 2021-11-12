Making spirits bright! Candace Cameron Bure, Joanna Gaines, Bindi Irwin and more celebrities aren’t waiting until December to get into the holiday mood — they started decorating as soon as Halloween ended.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!! It’s happening, people!!!” the Full House alum, 45, wrote via Instagram on November 10, sharing a video of herself putting up her fake tree at home. “The tree is up 🎄and the decorations are just getting started! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 🍁 and Merry Christmas 🎁! Don’t try to stop me!”

Gaines, for her part, decorated a special tree with 3-year-old son Crew in early November to mark the start of the season. She also shared a few highlights of Christmas past via her Magnolia blog to get fans just as excited for holiday festivities.

“Our family’s tradition of gifting ornaments each year began with [my husband] Chip [Gaines]’s mom, Gayle. The first year that Chip and I were married, I wanted to decorate our Christmas tree based on a specific color story — and decided it would be an all-blue theme,” Joanna, 43, wrote in a recent blog. “That same year on Thanksgiving, Gayle gifted us a bright red Radko ornament. Truthfully, I hesitated putting it on the tree because I knew it would throw off my color theme. It makes me laugh now, but at the time I thought, ‘Where am I going to put this?’”

The Magnolia Network cofounder noted that she ultimately decided to put her mother-in-law’s gift on the tree, which led to their family’s tradition of giving each other ornaments as pre-Christmas gifts.

“What I learned to love was this: Though that ornament stuck out in stark contrast to my blue tree, that bright red ornament told a story,” she added. “Not only was it a heartfelt gift from Chip’s mom, but the ornament signified our first Christmas together, and that made it worthy of the spotlight.”

This year, Joanna opted to add a few specialty ornaments to her Magnolia collection that help tell the stories of her own family — including a Sriracha sauce bottle for 15-year-old daughter Ella, who “puts it on everything,” according to her mom. Along with Ella and Crew, Joanna shares children Drake, 16, Duke, 13 and Emmie, 11, with Chip, 46.

Scroll down to see which celebrities have already decorated for the holidays: