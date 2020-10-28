Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Bond: What’s the ‘Secret’ to Their Success?

Stronger together. Chip and Joanna Gaines credit their success to their differences, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“One thing Jo learned from Chip is you have to take risks or you don’t get anywhere. They’re opposites that work really well together,” the source explains. “Chip’s the creative one, she’s the practical one who’s good at organizing. He gets an idea for a project and she’ll bring it down to earth and do the math and they’ll come up with a plan and a budget. That’s really the secret to their success.”

The source adds that the couple do everything together and they respect” each other.

“Neither of them makes a business decision without consulting the other,” the source continues. “They feed off each other’s creativity and are open to try something new. Their faith keeps them grounded and grateful for the success they’ve found.”

Chip, 45, and Joanna, 42, wed in 2003. They share five children: Drake, 15, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2.

“Jo’s always loved the outdoors and being around animals and she’s passed that on to her children too,” the source tell Us. “Their days are busy and hectic with homeschooling, chores and cooking, [but] Jo wouldn’t have it any other way. She likes being busy and with five kids it’s nonstop activity. Jo’s teaching the kids about gardening and how fun it is to plant the seeds and watch them grow into vegetables. They get to harvest the bounty themselves.”

The former HGTV stars made the decision to end the original run of Fixer Upper after season 5 in September 2017. They are bringing the series back on their new network, Magnolia Network, which is set to launch in 2021.

“Jo’s proud of what she and Chip have been able to accomplish together with basically nothing but a dream,” the source adds. “She’s living her dream life and doing what she loves.”

For more on Chip and Joanna, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.