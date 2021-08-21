The Queen of Christmas is spilling tales of Hallmark holiday movies past, present and future during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. While promoting the latest Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie, Honeymoon, Honeymurder, Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that plans are in motion for her 2021 Christmas movie — and she’s secured one of her dream costars.

“This is exclusive — I’m not going to tell you who it is, but I’m getting [my dream Hallmark costar] for my Christmas movie this year,” the 45-year-old actress told Us on Tuesday, August 17, adding that her grandmother is holding out hope for Andrew Walker to star alongside Cameron Bure in the future.

From 2008 to 2020, the Full House alum has appeared in nine Hallmark Christmas films.

“Let me start thinking of all my leading men. I do have to say that [I have] a couple of funny ones,” Cameron Bure told Us when asked who she believes she has the most onscreen chemistry with. “Warren Christie, who was in my movie from last year, I loved working with him, and we do have another movie plan that we’re going to work together again. That’s how great it was.”

When asked which of her Christmas movies she would like to get the sequel treatment, however, Cameron Bure didn’t name 2020’s If I Only Had Christmas, but rather 2018’s A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, which also starred Jean Smart and Luke Macfarlane.

“I would do A Shoe Addict’s Christmas 2, for sure. Just at the chance to work with Jean Smart,” she gushed. “But that was so funny, she’s like my little fairy godmother, so that would be a good one.”

Cameron Bure also named A Shoe Addict’s Christmas as her all-time favorite of the films while debating whether it’s better to have a supernatural element in the movie or keep it classic.

“I really love both, which if you notice in my movies, it’s kind of one or the other. It’s either going to be the magical element, which was like A Shoe Addict’s Christmas or Christmas Under Wraps — and I love that the magical mystery of Christmas — but I really love the sentiment. I love the heartwarming stories,” she said. “I loved Christmas Town when [the stories] are just more meaningful. I think that those are also my favorite and A Journey Back to Christmas as well. But I have to say, I think my all-time favorite, I always go back and forth, but I think it’s A Shoe Addict’s Christmas. For me, working with Jean Smart was an unbelievable experience. She’s phenomenal.”

Another debate in the Hallmark movie-verse? Whether the leads should wait until the end of the film to kiss — a notion Cameron Bure is over.

“I just feel like we’ve done so many where we wait till the end. I just think that we got to sneak one in and then maybe that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, maybe it didn’t work!’ But no, it really does work by the end of it!” she told Us.

For more from Cameron Bure, including how many different types of fake snow go into a Hallmark Christmas movie, watch the video above!

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder will premiere on Hallmark Movies + Mysteries Sunday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET.