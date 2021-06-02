Christmas in July Hallmark Unveils Their Summer Holiday Movie Lineup

Crank up the A/C and pour a mug of cider, because Christmas in July is almost here!

The Hallmark Channel announced their full schedule and lineup for the annual holiday event on Wednesday, June 2, and it’s packed with enough Christmas joy to please even the most avid fans.

The festivities kick off on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET with a new movie called Crashing Through the Snow starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie. The Angel alum, 44, plays Maggie, who joins her ex-husband (Kristian Bruun) and his new girlfriend Kate (Brooke Nevin) on a holiday trip to Aspen so she can spend time with her two daughters. When Kate’s brother (Christie) shows up unannounced, holiday hijinks — and romance — ensue.

Crashing Through the Snow is just one of the films that will air as part of the 2020 Movie Marathon, which will run all day on July 10 and 11 and feature the most popular Christmas movies from last year.

The party continues on July 18 with Soap Sunday, featuring holiday movies starring soap stars including Rome Flynn, Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann, Cameron Mathison, Chaley Rose, Alison Sweeney and more.

Finally, the Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits series will air on July 24 and 25 and feature a lineup of the network’s biggest smashes from the past. This includes Crown for Christmas starring Danica McKellar (July 24 at 7 p.m. ET), The Most Wonderful Time of the Year featuring Henry Winkler and Brooke Burns (July 24 at 9 p.m. ET), Christmas Under Wraps with Candace Cameron Bure (July 25 at 7 p.m. ET) and The Nine Lives of Christmas starring Brandon Routh (July 25 at 10 p.m. ET).

The network’s sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is also getting in on the action from June 25 through July 8. On June 28, Blake Shelton Night will showcase three movies executive produced by the country star, 44, starting with Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas at 6 p.m. ET and followed by Time for You to Come Home for Christmas at 8 p.m. ET and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas at 10 p.m. ET.

July 2 is the day for Holiday Jam Session, featuring three movies about music: Our Christmas Love Song at 6 p.m. ET, The Christmas Bow at 8 p.m. ET and Christmas at Graceland at 10 p.m. with Kellie Pickler.

Ahead of Independence Day, the network will celebrate military heroes with Salute to Christmas on July 3, featuring The Christmas Doctor at 6 p.m. ET, USS Christmas at 8 p.m. ET and Deliver by Christmas at 10 p.m. ET.

Movies & Mysteries wraps up its celebration on July 4 with a mini-marathon dedicated to family, featuring A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas at 6 p.m. ET with Rachael Leigh Cook, Holly & Ivy at 8 p.m. ET with Janel Parrish and The Christmas Ring at 10 p.m. ET.

Christmas in July begins on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on June 25 and on the Hallmark Channel on July 9.