Countdown to Christmas is just getting started, but Hallmark is already planning for 2021. The network announced next year’s lineup for Winterfest, the winter-themed movies set to air after the holidays are over — beginning right after New Year’s Day.

Despite the global pandemic, Crown Media still managed to put out 40 new films as part of their Countdown to Christmas lineup, with 23 debuting on the Hallmark Channel and 17 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

This year, the network also featured their first LGBTQ relationship in one of their holiday movies, as Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder played a married couple looking to adopt in The Christmas House, which also starred Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, Robert Buckley and Ana Ayora.

“Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families, including The Christmas House, featuring a story line about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child,” EVP of Programming Michelle Vicary said in a statement in September. “Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.”

The Christmas movie lineup also introduced new names into the Hallmark family, including Jeremy Jordan, Marisol Nichols, Mallory Jansen, Lucia Micarelli, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Tom McGowan, Alvina August, Janel Parrish, Rochelle Aytes, Ronnie Rowe Jr. and Nazneen Contractor.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the lineup for Winterfest 2021.