The queen of Christmas! Candace Cameron Bure has been making Christmas movies for the Hallmark Channel since 2008.

“The reality of making them is a much tougher job than Fuller House or any other series, really,” the actress told Good Housekeeping in 2019. ”This is definitely some of the hardest work that I do because they’re such a grind: long hours, quick turnaround, putting on your happy face every day, and going out there to make Christmas happen.”

Bure’s first Hallmark holiday movie was 2008’s Moonlight & Mistletoe. After returning for 2013’s Let It Snow, the Full House alum has been featured in at least one Countdown to Christmas movie every year.

“I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Hallmark Channel for 12 years,” Bure told The Washington Post in 2020. “Being intentional with my career and my choices, their branding has always lined up with what I want to represent and with the type of programming that I do, which is all family-friendly entertainment. And so I love that. I have fans who are 6 years old who recognize me as D.J. Tanner, whether it’s from the original show or the new show on Netflix. And then I have 60-year-old fans that love me on Hallmark Channel. I couldn’t be more thrilled. I love being associated with Christmas — it’s my favorite holiday of the year.”

While she’s been in nine Hallmark Christmas movies as of 2020, Bure declared that If I Only Had Christmas was her favorite “because of my love for The Wizard of Oz” during an October 2020 interview with Today.

“This one’s different because yes, it’s a romantic comedy, it’s all about Christmas and it’s all about finding love,” she explained. “But, if you like The Wizard of Oz, there are so many nuggets to the movie and Easter eggs in there, within the character names, with the themes of having a heart, having courage, having a brain, even the Wicked Witch of the West.”

Scroll through for a ranking of Bure’s Christmas movies: