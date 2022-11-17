The Fuller House alum made headlines in November 2022 when she opened up about moving networks. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ. Magazine about her new deal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”
Scroll down to see how stars responded to Cameron Bure’s comments:
JoJo Siwa, Jodie Sweetin and More Stars Weigh In on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial 'Traditional Marriage' Comments
Voicing their opinions. Candace Cameron Bure is facing backlash for her controversial reasoning behind her decision to leave Hallmark Channel for Great American Media.
The Fuller House alum made headlines in November 2022 when she opened up about moving networks. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told The Wall Street Journal's WSJ. Magazine about her new deal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”
In response to a question about Great American Media's potential plans to include LGBTQIA+ movies, Cameron Bure replied, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."
Meanwhile, Bill Abbott, who took over Great American Media in 2021 after his departure from Hallmark, also discussed the network's programming. “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends," he said. "There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”
Celebrities including Hilarie Burton Morgan were quick to call out the California native for her comments. “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s–t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend,’" the Lethal Weapon alum tweeted at the time. "That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”
Natasha Bure, however, defended her mother in a public social post. “My favorite people in the entire world ❤️,” the Farmer and the Belle star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Cameron Bure, dad Valeri Bure and brothers Lev and Maks. “The Lord blessed me with the best parents I could’ve ever asked for ... Raising us up in the word of God and bringing glory to HIS name. I don’t know where I’d be without both of them.”
Cameron Bure's daughter suggested that “society has gotten completely out of hand" when it comes to “cancel culture," writing, “I am lucky to get to view you from a lense [sic] closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal. The Lord shines through you time and time again. The battle is HIS. ❤️.”
Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD offered Cameron Bure the opportunity to have a discussion about her views.
"It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions," GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. "Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility."
The statement continued: "If GAC Family’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values.”
Two days after the initial WSJ interview made headlines, Cameron Bure responded to the backlash with a lengthy statement shared via Instagram. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," she wrote. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. ... I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately."
Scroll down to see how stars responded to Cameron Bure's comments:
Maren Morris
“Make DJ gay again,” the country crooner wrote via Instagram under a post shared by Sophia Bush that slammed Cameron Bure’s remarks. The “Girl” songstress’ comment appeared to take a subtle jab at the actress’ famous Full House role of DJ Tanner.
Chrishell Strause
The reality star commented with a series of clapping hands emojis under a post that criticized the Christmas Under Wraps star for her controversial remarks about “traditional marriage.”
Emily Giffin
“This question is only for Candace Cameron Bure supporters,” the Something Borrowed author wrote via her Instagram Stories. “Would you be OK if Candace said that she wouldn’t be on a network or show that portrayed an interracial couple? Or if she spoke out against people who married outside their race? Serious question. Yes or no? Theoretically, would she be entitled to this opinion, too?”
Sophia Bush
The Good Sam alum slammed Cameron Bure in a series of Instagram Stories, reposting graphics about the minimal representation of LGBTQIA+ characters in holiday movies. "Imagine being this threatened by someone else's love," Bush wrote alongside an image of Cameron Bure. "Imagine being this threatened by someone ELSE'S marriage!! Go to therapy. Deal with your s–t."
Danica McKellar
The Wonder Years alum, who also moved from Hallmark to Great American Family, expressed her support for Cameron Bure after the Full House star responded to the backlash. "What a beautiful, beautiful post," McKellar wrote via Instagram.
Hilarie Burton
The One Tree Hill alum called out Cameron Bure, tweeting, "Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."
Burton Morgan added: “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s–t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The podcast host's husband showed his support for Burton Morgan's public criticism. "How’d I miss this twit?! Who the fuck is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X," the Walking Dead star tweeted. "Wife has words AND timing."
“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa wrote via Instagram alongside a screenshot of an article about the former View cohost's remarks.
“I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all," the actress' daughter wrote via Instagram amid the backlash. "I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost [sic] grace. … You stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him. No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail.”
"I'm just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie," the actor, who has appeared in multiple Hallmark films, told E! News. "I'm just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that's making these movies for everyone, because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone."