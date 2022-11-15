The feud continues. JoJo Siwa called out Candace Cameron Bure for comments she made about keeping “traditional marriage at the core” of her future work with GAC Media.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa, 19, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, alongside a screenshot of an article about the Full House alum’s remarks.

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer’s post came after the Wall Street Journal asked Cameron Bure, 46, if she thought GAC media would feature same-sex couples as leads in their holiday films. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the California native replied in the article, published on Monday, November 14.

The Hallmark Channel alum — who signed a deal in April to develop, produce and star in content for GAC — made headlines in July when Siwa identified her as the “rudest celebrity” she’d met while participating in a TikTok trend. Cameron Bure reached out to the Dance Moms veteran to clear the air and the two performers seemingly buried the hatchet.

In an Instagram video, the former View cohost said that Siwa had been candid about why she had a bad impression of her.

“She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,’” Cameron Bure revealed, explaining that she turned down the “Boomerang” musician’s request for a photo at the event. “‘I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy.'”

Although the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress said that the pair had a “great conversation,” Siwa’s mother, Jessalynn Siwa, wasn’t completely satisfied.

“I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version,” Jessalynn captioned an Instagram clip from her podcast “Success With Jess” in August. “At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo, it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.🌈.”

JoJo wasn’t the only celebrity to slam Cameron Bure for her recent remarks about same-sex couples. Hilarie Burton Morgan also took to social media to share her opinion.

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote via twitter on Monday. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”