JoJo Siwa: Candace Cameron Bure Is the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity I’ve Ever Met

Spilling the tea. JoJo Siwa described Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met while participating in a TikTok trend.

“Pool day = exposed hahahha,” the So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, captioned a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 24, before sharing her opinions on the Full House alum, 46, with a grin.

Siwa was taking part in a viral trend in which people name the rudest, nicest and coolest celebrities they’ve ever met. The Dance Moms alum, who was wearing a pale blue bikini, briefly turned her phone toward the camera so fast that it was hard to see her choice for “rudest.” However, when paused, the photo clearly shows Bure. Siwa also revealed that Miley Cyrus was the “nicest” star she’s encountered and briefly flashed a photo of Zendaya when prompted for her celebrity crush.

In addition to Bure, Siwa also seemingly called out Nickelodeon for “[doing] me dirty” alongside a photo of Spongebob Squarepants before laughing. The professional dancer has previously spoken about her contentious relationship with the TV network, claiming in September 2021 that she had been barred from performing songs from her movie The J Team during her D.R.E.A.M. tour

“I go out on tour in January,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs) … Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

She continued: “There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not. … I want my concert to be the BEST it can possibly be, and I want to perform the songs that YOU have been waiting to hear for 2 years. Having the music from my movie in my show is important to me, I wish it was important to Nickelodeon. Remember I’m a human, not just a brand.”

Seven months later, Siwa alleged that she didn’t receive an invite to the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards — despite being nominated at the event. “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight,” Nebraska native told fans in an Instagram video in April. “And the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why. But I didn’t just get an invite.”

Later, Siwa reportedly shared on her Instagram Story that “they used my song ‘One Chance'” during the awards ceremony. “My song made the cut, but not me.” (Nickelodeon said in a statement to Variety later that month that Siwa’s absence “was an honest mistake” that was as result of “a much reduced audience size due to COVID protocols.”)

Despite the drama, the professional dancer revealed last month that she still feels a lot of “loyalty” toward the network. “It’s hard when somebody does not nice things and doesn’t treat you the way that you deserve and the way that a human should be treated. However, everything is OK,” Siwa said during an appearance on Today. “Things come up. Things go down. Right now, I’m OK, they’re OK.

She added: “We’re working. We’re good. Nobody wants to be mad, continue to fight, to be sad. Everyone wants to get along and that’s kind of the policy that I live by and that I choose to live by.”

