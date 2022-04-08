Making changes! While JoJo Siwa is known for her long blonde hair, often tied in a high ponytail with a bow, she is ready to try something new.

“So, I just got my hair cut yesterday, and yesterday I went for, like, [a] down and curly moment but today I went for, like, an up and back moment,” the Dancing With the Stars season 30 finalist, 18, explained in a Thursday, April 7, Instagram Story video. “I think I might be into the up and back [style]. I mean, it’s going to be different every day as I’m still learning how to do it. It’s way different than long hair, it’s crazy but, ahhhh.”

Siwa first debuted her new haircut via an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a selfie of her new ‘do. She captioned it, “HAPPPPPY.”

The Nebraska native rose to fame as a cast member on Lifetime’s Dance Moms, often donning a colorful hair bow and a ponytail. The style soon became her signature look and even inspired a line of hair accessories sold via Nickelodeon’s licensing branch.

“Back on Dance Moms, we were all very lazy with getting ready is what I’ll say,” Siwa exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “To think back to those days, I could go a week without showering. Literally, what I would do is I would put my hair in a ponytail. I’d fall asleep with it in a ponytail. I would wake up and I would just re-slick it. Like I’d just spray down my wispies and I’d go on with my day. Like, I would leave it in for days at a time.”

She continued: “And as I got older, it just kind of just stayed with me. I just never felt a need to do anything different.”

As the Nickelodeon alum — who publicly came out in January 2021 — has grown up, she’s been getting used to showing off her natural hair texture via social media, which made headlines as she showed off a different side.

“It didn’t encourage me to have it down more often,” Siwa told Us at the time. “It also though, didn’t scare me of putting it down, because when you’ve done something for so long, it can be scary to do something different. And to see that the world was like, ‘Whoa, we like this.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’ Now, if I ever want to put it down again, they love it.”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” performer’s new hairdo isn’t the only change that she’s made in her life recently. Siwa, who previously dated Kylie Prew for nearly one year, has a new love in her life.

“I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji],” the J Team star gushed during an interview on the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast on March 30. “We’re not single. I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

She added: “Listen, I went around the block, I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”

