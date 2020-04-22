JoJo Siwa Nearly Breaks the Internet by Revealing Her Natural Hair Texture

If you’ve ever wondered what Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa looks like without her signature ponytail and massive bow, then you’re in for a treat!

On Tuesday, April 21, the 16-year-old media personality posted a TikTok video for her 18 million followers trying on a bunch of colorful and eclectic outfits with her hair styled in a high ponytail. The Los Angeles resident also swapped out her hair bow for every outfit change to show off some of her fun prints.

But in the last few seconds of the clip, the social media star debuted a simple black graphic T-shirt and ditched the bow and ponytail completely, revealing her stunning wavy hair texture.

Naturally, fans freaked out over Siwa’s au naturel locks and low-key ensemble. “OMG THE DAY HAS FINALLY COME,” said an ecstatic follower.” Another wrote, “wait omg this is a historical moment — no ponytail.”

One social media user joked, “Someone get this girl a crop top and jeans and she would be a baddie.”

The video has since accumulated more than 14.2 million views

Siwa is known for her serious collection of hair bows. The actress launched her own namesake collection of hair accessories, sold at Claire’s, Justice, Walmart and more.

As of December 2019, Siwa disclosed that her brand has sold over 60 million bows since it launched in 2016. Apparently, it’s released over 12,000 different styles and the teenager implied that she stores all of them in her L.A. home.

For bow-lovers who just can’t get enough, she even has a subscription service called JoJo’s Bow Club. Interested buyers can sign up to get a limited edition box delivered straight to their door every month.

According to the website, the package includes “an exclusive bow, a drawstring storage bag, collectors pin and a surprise gift.”

Fans are clearly interested in seeing what Siwa looks like without the bow, but she’ll always have those followers who love the bow hairstyle. One of them is Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter, North West.

Last April, the YouTuber posted a video for her 11 million subscribers titled “BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!!!” Kardashian brought her daughter over to the dancer’s house for a day full of games, crafts and, of course, bows.

For the special occasion, North wore her very own rainbow bow. The girls checked out Siwa’s extensive bow collection and the TV star even gifted her a second one to wear in her hair just ’cause.

