JoJo Siwa Ditches Ponytail and Bow ... Again — See Her Newest Style!

JoJo Siwa’s signature ponytail is undoubtedly iconic, but lately, the former Dance Moms star has been embracing some new hairstyles — and the Internet is obsessed.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The 16-year-old social media sensation has recently been teasing her TikTok followers by ditching her famous bow and high pony for more casual, laid-back styles.

Over the past week, she’s shared not one, but two videos sporting a messy side braid while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The star’s followers were quick to notice the change. In fact, the comments section of both posts has been flooded with remarks about her low-key hairstyles.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

On her post from April 25, a fan wrote, “No hate at all, but I’m loving the look without the ponytail and bow.” Another said, “JoJo with a braid is iconic!”

That’s just a small sampling out of the hundreds of TikTok users who praised Siwa’s perfectly imperfect braid.

In the second video sans ponytail and bow, posted on April 27, the Nebraska native is filmed dancing her heart out to “Heartbreak” by Beckah Shae, wearing an oversized black hoodie and matching athletic pants.

Once again, fans rushed to the comments to talk about her killer dance moves, in addition to her decision to ditch the colorful outfits and ponytail.

“NO HIGH PONY pop off JoJo,” wrote one TikTok user. Another couldn’t help but contain their surprise about her all-black outfit and ‘do. “I think this is the first time I’ve seen her without bows and colors,” they wrote.

One follower speculated that Siwa might be going without the ponytail to give her hair some much-needed TLC. The social media-goer said, “Everyone keeps talking about the missing side pony…due the girl has to give her hair a break sometimes so it doesn’t fall out…”

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Whether she’s slowly easing out of the high ponytail and bow life for good or simply teasing followers with a new look, she has social media wrapped around her finger.

This isn’t even the first time Siwa made headlines about her hair this month! On April, 21, she nearly broke the Internet when she revealed her naturally wavy hair texture. Fans lost their minds in the comments section, practically begging her to wear her hair au naturel more often.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)