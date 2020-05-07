Every Time JoJo Siwa’s Gone Without Her Signature Ponytail and Bow

One of the many things JoJo Siwa’s known for besides her social media stardom is her signature hairstyle: a high ponytail accessorized with a large, statement-making bow. As much as the Dance Mom alum’s followers love the look, they’ve been particularly obsessed with her more-casual styles, like low-key braids, natural waves and sleek, shiny strands.

It all began when the Nickelodeon star posted a video teasing her wavy hair on TikTok on April 20. In the video, she tries on a bunch of colorful outfits and bows, before surprising viewers by ditching the ponytail and wearing a graphic T-shirt. She dramatically flipped her long hair for the camera and fans consequently went wild.

Unsurprisingly, the 16-year-old has a massive following on the social media platform. While the majority of her videos capture her wearing her ponytail and bow, there are a handful in which she goes sans pony and bow.

As fun as it is to see Siwa keepin’ it casual, the YouTube sensation doesn’t plan on totally ditching her famous hairstyle anytime soon.

“Recently, I’ve been showing myself looking different — not the classic rainbow, sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow,” Siwa wrote as a text overlay on a TikTok post on April 29.

Apparently, the simple reason she’s been showing herself “looking different” is because those videos were filmed “at night or in the morning!”

Siwa’s made it clear that no one can change her. “I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish,’ she continued. “People think this is me changing. LOL nope! I love who I am!”

There’s no doubt that the star’s signature look is all sorts of iconic, but we can’t help but appreciate her at-home styles, too! Keep scrolling to see Siwa rocking different hairstyles besides the ponytail and JoJo Bow!

