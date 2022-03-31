Off the market! Nearly four months after JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew called it quits on their whirlwind romance, the Dance Moms alum has moved on.

“I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji],” Siwa, 18, said during a Wednesday, March 30, interview on the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast, revealing her new romantic status. “We’re not single. I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

The Nebraska native continued: “Listen, I went around the block, I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”

While Siwa did not reveal the identity of her new love, she told host Rachel Ballinger that she’s “happy” and that’s “all that matters.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 finalist previously dated Prew, 18, for nearly one year until their split in November 2021.

“We officially broke up the morning that I did the Prince Charming number [with partner Jenna Johnson] on Dancing With the Stars,” she exclusively told Us the following month. “It’s been a few weeks and it’s been tough, but we’re getting through it. … I would have handled it so much differently [if I wasn’t on the show]. I just want[ed] time to be sad.”

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star added at the time: “And then I got that [time to be sad] and I was like, ‘I’ve been very lucky that I don’t have much of that right now.’ And I realized what was making me sad is I felt like I couldn’t be friends with Ky anymore. And then I was like, ‘This is dumb.’ We started being friends by Snapchatting every day. We’re going to go back to being friends.”

Siwa — who publicly came out in January 2021 — has continued to maintain a friendship with the Florida native while figuring out how to move forward.

“I’ve said this once before, I do want to have a cuddle buddy because I miss cuddling a lot,” the former competitive dancer admitted to Us at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021. “I’m not opposed to the idea of [dating]. Obviously, I am a believer in that, like, life is life and I might meet somebody tonight that I fall in love with. And the next time that I fall in love, you know, I’m down to date, but until then, I avoid dating for fun. I would only date if I was really serious.”

Siwa further noted at the time that she was searching for “somebody who loves me for genuinely who I am” and was a supportive partner who “doesn’t want to change who I am.”

