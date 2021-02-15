JoJo Siwa Gushes Over Perfect Girlfriend Kylie on Valentine's Day

So smitten! JoJo Siwa celebrated her first Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Kylie shortly after publicly coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

“It’s my first valentines dayyyy!!🥰 No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does,” the Dance Moms alum, 17, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 14, alongside a pic of her getting a piggyback ride from her girlfriend. “I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you’ll ever know! ❤️.”

JoJo’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, gushed over the happy couple. “Love you both so so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

The Nebraska native showed off the gift she received from her “protective girlfriend” via her Instagram Story, posing in a grey hoodie that read, “WARNING: I am taken. Don’t flirt with me. It’s for your own safety.”

One week earlier, JoJo marked her one-month anniversary with Kylie, who had been her best friend for a year before they began dating.

“She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl!” the YouTube personality wrote on February 8, sharing her first official photos of her new flame. “I love you more and more every day! ❤️.”

In January, the “Boomerang” singer opened up about her sexuality after a picture of her wearing a “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” T-shirt went viral. During an Instagram Q&A with her fans, JoJo said “it feels really awesome” to share this part of herself with the world.

“Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK. It’s awesome and the world is there for you,” she said during the livestream. “I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore. … It’s OK to be a little different, it’s OK to be a little weird, strange, different. That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

The former reality TV star thanked her “awesome” family for supporting her and reminded her followers that they should always be proud of who they are.

“Like my dad said, love is universal,” she said. “You guys can love whoever you want to love, and you guys can do in life whatever you want to do.”