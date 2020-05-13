Fans turned friends. JoJo Siwa opened up about her close bond with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which stemmed from their 6-year-old daughter North’s obsession with the teen star.

“Obviously, North is a fan, and, you know, Kim came over, but I never knew about Kanye. I never know. … You just never know, right?” the dancer, 16, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 12. “But obviously, North is Kanye’s little kid, and so one time we were at rehearsals and Kanye is always rehearsing next to us. Literally, where we rehearse it’s basically me — like this last time, it was me, Miley [Cyrus], Justin [Bieber], Kanye. It was like back in the rooms every single day for weeks, we were all back to back.”

She continued: “And Kanye is always there and he will come in and just walk into my rehearsals and be like, ‘Hey, JoJo, what’s up? Just wanted to say hey. We saw your car out there,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, cool, cool.’ [laughs] We’re homies.”

West, 42, has surprised Siwa on more than just one occasion. “Oh, my gosh. One time we were having auditions and he came in. And at an audition, when there was 400 girls. And Kanye West walked in,” she recalled. “They were all like … like, it was crazy!”

Even when the singer is not working, she stays in touch with the family. “I just talked to Kim like about a week ago about something, but I don’t remember what. Beats me,” she revealed. “Something that’s really cool about them is I feel like with Kim, if I’m ever like, ‘I need some advice on this,’ she’s a really good person. She really is a good person.”

Siwa can turn to another famous face too in times of need. “I feel like Kim and Meghan Trainor, I could text at any time and just ask anything. And they would both reply in an instant,” she added.

The Dance Moms alum showed off her tightness with the Wests in a March 2019 YouTube video, in which she and North made slime and danced together after Kardashian, 39, dropped her off at Siwa’s house for the day. She later gifted North with tickets to her concert.

Siwa can be seen on Celebrity Watch Party on FOX and in her backyard Worldwide Live concerts on YouTube.

With reporting by Brody Brown