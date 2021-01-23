JoJo Siwa made a statement with her clothing that fellow celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Lil Nas X, rallied around.

“My cousin got me a new shirt,” the YouTube star, 17, captioned a photo of herself via Twitter on Friday, January 22. The black tee with blue lettering read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

Lil Nas X, 21, was among those who commented on the pic. “If u spell ‘swag’ backwards, it’s ‘gay.’ Coincidence??” the rapper, who came out as gay in June 2019, replied to Siwa via Twitter.

Fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger tweeted her support too. “I’ve known you a long time and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen you,” the Haters Back Off alum, 34, raved. “You’re absolutely glowing and I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming! Love yoooou!”

Hilton, 39, for her part, commented on a Thursday, January 21, Instagram photo of Siwa in a rainbow jacket and coordinating hair bow. “You make me HAPPPPPPPYYYYYYY!!!” the Dance Moms alum captioned the snap. The Simple Life alum then responded, “Love you did,” with a hugging emoji.

Siwa previously shared a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” on Wednesday, January 20. “No matter gay, straight or bi / Lesbian, transgender life / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born to survive,” she sang. Her brother, Jayden Siwa, commented, “So happy for you JoJo!! Love you!”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer shot down rumors about her relationship with family friend Elliott Brown in May 2020. “We’re not [dating],” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We’re still totally friends and nothing happened. Like, we never were dating. We were close and we were right at the edge. Like, we almost crossed the line. And then we just both decided that we shouldn’t right now, which is totally fine.”

The twosome sparked dating rumors earlier that month after she posted photos of them hanging out on social media.

“We might later [date], we might,” she teased at the time. “It doesn’t matter. But, yeah. You know what? There’s a million fish in the sea.”

Siwa noted that she was “fully allowed” to date but she had “to be careful about people who I trust in relationships.” She added that she was not in a rush to pursue romance: “I know that right person is out there, and everyone has a soulmate. And eventually, when my time is to find him, my time is to find him.”