Friendship goals! Miley Cyrus showed support for Lil Nas X on Monday, July 1, after the rapper publicly came out as gay.

“SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx,” the Hannah Montana alum, 26, captioned an Instagram picture of herself with the Atlanta native, 20, and added two red heart and two rainbow emojis. “In your corner forever my friend!”

Cyrus’ post came just one day after the “Kick It” artist took to Twitter to share his truth about his sexuality on the last day of Pride Month. “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone [f–k with me] no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” Nas, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, tweeted on Sunday, June 30.

The song that the “Panini” rapper referred to in his tweet is off his new EP, 7, and is all about freedom from within. “Ain’t no more actin’ / Man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regretting when I’m old,” lyrics to the tune read.

Nas also tweeted a photo of the cover art for his EP that shows a rainbow graphic and added: “Deadass thought i made it obvious.”

Later on Sunday, Nas took the stage with Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, to perform their smash hit “Old Town Road” during the Disney Channel alum’s set at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival. Many fans in the crowd for Miley’s show rocked rainbow apparel to celebrate the LGBTQ community, something the Last Song actress is fully supportive of.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!