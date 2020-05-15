Young love? JoJo Siwa opened up about her relationship with Elliott Brown — and revealed whether the duo are more than just friends.

“We’re not [dating],” the YouTube star, 16, exclusively told Us Weekly. “We’re still totally friends and nothing happened. Like, we never were dating. We were close and we were right at the edge. Like, we almost crossed the line. And then we just both decided that we shouldn’t right now, which is totally fine.”

The pair sparked romance rumors when the Dance Moms alum shared photos of herself and Brown, 18 — a family friend who lives in her home state of Nebraska — hanging out via social media earlier this month.

However, Siwa isn’t ruling out a possible relationship with Brown in the future. “We might later [date], we might. It doesn’t matter. But, yeah. You know what? There’s a million fish in the sea,” she said.

Siwa said that she is “fully allowed” to go on dates, but she’s currently single because she’s “so busy right now.” She noted that it can be difficult dating in the entertainment industry.

“I have to be careful about people who I trust in relationships,” the “Hold the Drama” singer explained. “It’s scary and people just don’t get my life, and I can’t expect them to get my life. It’s hard to know if I want somebody in the industry or if I want somebody not in the industry, because if they’re not in the industry, then they can really, truly be there for me and I can truly be there for them in whatever they’re doing. But then they don’t understand what I do.”

However, dating a person in the industry has its own pros and cons for the Youtube sensation.

“But then if they are in the industry, they understand what I do, but at the same time, they have their own major priorities in the industry,” Siwa said. “So, it’s like a catch-22 either way. I know that right person is out there and everyone has a soulmate. And eventually when my time is to find him, my time is to find him.”

If Siwa does decide to date someone who chose a similar career path, she can ask pals Kim Kardashian and Meghan Trainor for guidance. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, is married to Kanye West while Trainor, 26, is married to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

“Their partners are both incredible. Meghan’s husband is the sweetest. Obviously, Kanye is incredible. They got good ones. I should ask them for some advice,” she said.

Siwa can be seen on Celebrity Watch Party on FOX and in her backyard Worldwide Live concerts on YouTube.

With reporting by Brody Brown