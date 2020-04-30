JoJo Siwa Finally Reveals Why She’s Been Ditching Her Signature Ponytail

JoJo Siwa fans are always paying attention. During the COVID-19 quarantine, her followers quickly picked up on the fact that she’s been ditching her signature ponytail and bow while isolating at home. But now, the 16-year-old social media star has finally revealed the reason why she’s been keepin’ it casual.

“Recently, I’ve been showing myself looking different — not the classic rainbow, sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow,” she wrote as a text overlay in a TikTok post on Thursday, April 29.

She continued, “I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish.’ People think this is me changing. LOL nope! I love who I am!”

So if you’re one of Siwa’s fans who’s been encouraging the young star to keep her look toned down as of late, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen anytime soon. The dancer explained, “This just me at night or in the morning!”

For the video, Siwa continued her streak of dressing casually. She kept her casual ponytail covered up under a blue hoodie, styled with black Adidas track pants, fun socks and glasses.

The Dance Moms alum has made headlines recently for showing off casual hairstyles on the ‘gram. It all began when the Los Angeles resident shared a video of her naturally wavy hair texture on April 21. Fans went wild seeing her without her high ponytail and bow.

She even wore simple black graphic T-shirt for the video clip, a stark contrast from her usual colorful, eccentric outfits.

And just about a week later, she posted two more videos sporting a low-key side braid and sweats.

“I think this is the first time I’ve seen her without bows and colors,” a TikTok user commented on one of videos. Another said, “NO HIGH PONY pop off JoJo.”

And a third user speculated that she’s probably just skipping the ponytail to give her hair a break! Judging by Siwa’s announcement to fans, it seems like they were right! The social media-goer said, “Everyone keeps talking about the missing side pony…due the girl has to give her hair a break sometimes so it doesn’t fall out…”

Us Weekly has a feeling that JoJo Siwa’s not saying goodbye to her JoJo Bows anytime soon. The girl has a collection of over 12,000 different styles, after all.

