Young love! JoJo Siwa introduced her social media followers to her girlfriend, Kylie, shortly after coming out in January.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” the Dance Moms alum, 17, wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, February 8, in honor of the pair’s one-month anniversary. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!❤️.”

JoJo’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, showed her support for the couple, commenting, “Love you both so much 🌈🎀❤️.”

The YouTube personality opened about her sexuality during an Instagram Live on January 23, one day after sharing a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” During the Q&A, JoJo said “it feels really awesome” to be honest with her millions of fans. She also explained why she’s hesitant to put a “label” on her sexuality beyond being a member of the LGBTQ community.

“The reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer,” she said. “I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. … Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK. It’s awesome and the world is there for you.”

Days before sharing her first photos of Kylie on social media, JoJo gushed over how supportive her girlfriend has been during their relationship.

“About 10 minutes before I came out to do this interview today, I was again on the phone with my girl and I started crying,” JoJo said during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “She’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And I was like, ‘I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.'”

The Nickelodeon star admitted to Jimmy Fallon that it was a “really big risk” to post about coming out — but it was a chance she was willing to take.

“Of course not everybody in the world is going to accept it right now, but there are so many people who are going to accept it right now. … If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it,” she added. “That’s not what I want if I can’t love who I want to love, that’s one of the most important things to me.”

