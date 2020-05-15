You know what they say — with beauty comes sacrifice! JoJo Siwa knows this all too well thanks to a particularly heavy bow.

The Dance Moms alum spoke with Us Weekly‘s Brody Brown on Tuesday, May 12, to discuss her backyard concerts “Worldwide Live” and Celebrity Watch Party on Fox, while also sharing some exclusive info on her signature side pony and bow look. While chatting about the history of her hairstyle, the 16-year-old revealed that one of her favorite bows weighs a whopping seven pounds!

See What JoJo Siwa Looks Like Without Her Signature Ponytail and Bow: Pics

“There was a special bow that I wear on tour that’s completely rhinestone and it literally weighs seven pounds,” she told Us. “It’s crazy heavy. And I think that would have to be my favorite.”

Of course, this is just one of many, many, accessories. “In the Jojo bow collection, there is over 12,000 different styles,” she says. “So there’s a lot.” No kidding!

Creative Celebrity Ponytail Hairstyle Ideas to Copy ASAP

She says sometimes fans will get excited to tell her they have all the bows. “It’s funny when people will be like, ‘I have every single Jojo bow,’ they’re like, ‘Yeah, I have like over 50!’ and they don’t even know that there’s 12,000,” she jokes. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so many!’”

But to her there is no such thing as too many bows. “Honestly, I can’t remember a time when I didn’t wear a bow and a side ponytail.”

Though she still favors this look most of the time, the Nickelodeon star has recently appeared on social media sans her trademark style, causing quite a stir!

On Thursday, April 29, she commented on it in a TikTok video, writing, “Recently, I’ve been showing myself looking different — not the classic rainbow, sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow. I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish.’ People think this is me changing. LOL nope! I love who I am!”

She continued, “This just me at night or in the morning!”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)