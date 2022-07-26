Explaining how it all went down. Candace Cameron Bure is setting the record straight after JoJo Siwa claimed she was rude to her in the past.

Bure, 46, broke her silence on the drama by sharing a video via Instagram on Tuesday, July 26, in which she revealed she and Siwa, 19, talked the whole thing through on the phone that morning and had a “great conversation.”

“I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” the Hallmark Channel alum said about the dancer’s video, in which she called Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met. According to Bure, Siwa didn’t think her remark was a “big deal,” but to the Boy Meets World actor, it was.

“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” Bure recalled of their phone conversation. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,’ Siwa told the No One Would Tell actress, explaining that when she asked for a picture, Bure said, ‘Not right now.'” Siwa apparently told Bure that she understands the situation as an adult, but Bure felt bad for what happened years ago.

“‘I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,'” Bure told Siwa, apologizing. “‘JoJo, I’m so sorry.'” The actress ended the video by remarking on the “lesson” everyone can learn from the drama: “No matter how many followers you have … even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”

Earlier this month, Siwa made headlines when she chose Bure as the “rudest” celebrity she ever met during a TikTok video. While participating in the online trend, the So You Think You Can Dance judge credited Miley Cyrus as being the “nicest” and chose Zendaya as her celebrity crush.

Though it is unclear what interaction the Nickelodeon alum is referring to, Siwa and Bure previously crossed paths when they were both guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2019. At the time, the Full House alum and the former Dance Moms star shared their different approaches to home decor.

Bure noted that she liked keeping the aesthetic “simple and elegant” for the holiday season. The former Hallmark Channel star then addressed the dancer, saying, “Maybe a little different than your place.”

Siwa, for her part, described her preference for over-the-top Christmas décor, which included a Grinch tree, a flamingo tree and a rainbow-themed room. After Bure joked that her next Christmas movie should be filmed at Siwa’s home, the singer offered the actress one of her signature hair bows.

Before issuing her public statement, the Fuller House alum seemingly responded to Siwa’s TikTok comments with a Bible quote. “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” Bure wrote via her Instagram Story on after the drama made headlines, referring to a passage from Isaiah 26:4.

The former View cohost’s daughter, Natasha Bure, later took to social media to show support for her mother. (Candace also shares sons Lev, 22, and Maks, 20, with husband Valeri Bure.)

“I wanna be them when I grow up ❤️ God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long,” Natasha, 23, captioned several Instagram snaps of her parents, who tied the knot in 1996.

Candace replied to the sweet post, writing, “I love you baby ❤️❤️❤️. My girl. Forever and ever.”

