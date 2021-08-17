Keeping it real! Candace Cameron Bure has shared many relatable parenting anecdotes since becoming a mom.

The Fuller House alum welcomed daughter Natasha in 1998 with her husband, Valeri Bure, followed by sons Lev and Maksim in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

The actress met the former professional hockey player in 1994 and they got engaged less than a year later. The couple wed in June 1996.

While raising three kids, the pair have helped maintain their strong marriage by keeping things exciting in the bedroom.

“[We have] sex any time of the day, even if the kids are home,” the Los Angeles native said during a 2014 event. “We just make sure our kids can’t pick the lock on our bedroom door!”

The Kind Is the New Classy author added at the time that “love, respect, communication and keeping a healthy and active interest in your spouse’s passions” are also important aspects of her successful relationship. “We all grow and evolve,” Candace explained. “It’s important to make sure you do that together.”

That same year, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star told HuffPost Live that she is a “submissive” wife “in the biblical” sense. She explained, “It is meekness, it is not weakness. It is strength under control, it is bridled strength. And that’s what I choose to have in my marriage.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s comments came one year after the release of her book Balancing It All, in which she called her husband a “natural-born leader” whom she gave the “final decision on just about everything in their lives.”

The former View cohost wrote in the 2013 memoir: “I quickly learned that I had to find a way of honoring his take-charge personality and not get frustrated. … I am not a passive person, but I chose to fall into a more submissive role in our relationship because I wanted to do everything in my power to make my marriage and family work.”

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic put their marriage to the test “in the best way,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. The pair quarantined at home in California with Natasha, Lev and Maksim after previously having an empty nest.

Keep scrolling to read Candace’s best quotes about raising her brood, from defending her and Valeri’s PDA pics to clapping back at social media trolls.