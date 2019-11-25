Candace Cameron Bure How I Feel About My Kids Dating





No sweat! Candace Cameron Bure’s kids have started dating, but the actress isn’t worried in the slightest.

“I feel great about them dating in the sense that they have a good head on their shoulders,” the Fuller House star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, November 22, while promoting her Christmas line, Simply Candace. “They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that. … I wish that they would date more in a sense. That sounds so weird!”

The Full House alum, who shares Natasha, 21, Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17, with her husband, Valeri Bure, explained, “Natasha hasn’t brought anyone home yet … because no one’s good enough for papa and that’s a really good thing. Everyone’s got to live up to that standard.”

While the Los Angeles native occasionally feels guilt as a working mom, she’s so proud of how much her children genuinely “like” her. “My kids are young adults and teenagers and I’m OK in their eyes,” the Kind Is the New Classy author gushed to Us. “They don’t mind hanging out with me. I don’t care if I’m cool in their eyes, but the fact that they actually enjoy hanging out and want to be my friend is, like, the biggest win for me ever.”

In fact, Candace’s brood often visit her while she’s filming. Although they couldn’t come out to Vancouver during her latest Hallmark movie, Christmas Town, they visited the Fuller House set. “My kids all have their own lives and they’re working and doing that stuff, but … when they’re in town they come,” she told Us. “[Natasha] would stop by the set almost every week and just come hang out. I loved it and she’s on an episode [in season 5].”

Candace’s eldest is following in her mom’s footsteps, the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us. “She’s been pursuing it for several years now and she’s doing her thing and auditioning. She just recently finished a movie, like a teen rom-com, and that’ll be out soon,” Candace explained. “She’s doing great.”

The fifth and final season of Fuller House premieres on Netflix Friday, December 6.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi