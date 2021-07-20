Calling out her kids! Candace Cameron Bure revealed that her three children tried — and failed — to block her from seeing their Instagram Stories.

“I don’t know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram,” the Fuller House alum, 45, said in a Sunday, July 18, Instagram video of Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maskim, 19. “Thanks for blocking mom.”

The actress noted in the social media upload that she is “not a regular mom [but] … not a cool mom either.”

Fellow Full House alum Jodie Sweetin commented that her kids — Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 10 — “do the same thing,” adding, “Block me, but not my man, [Justin Hodak], or my friends who follow them. So… I still see what they’re up to.”

This isn’t the first time the Christmas Under Wraps actress has spoken about how her kids feel about her social media activity. Bure exclusively told Us Weekly last month that her children are “grosse[d] out” by her and her husband Valeri Bure’s PDA.

“I actually censor myself a lot more because I do understand,” the Los Angeles native explained in June. “So sometimes, we very innocently tease them just with kissing and stuff. They’re like, ‘Please take it somewhere else.’”

When it comes to Natasha, Lev and Maksim’s own dating life, the Kind Is the New Classy author has certain criteria that she prefers they follow.

“When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star told Us at the time. “That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is “good” with her eldest dating, although she “has to date the right guys,” Candace added. “[Then] I’m happy.”

When Natasha and her brother bring their partners home, the Hallmark Channel star is not opposed to showing off their baby photos, calling it “super fun.”

The former View cohost gushed, “Social media is a thing and everybody loves sharing pictures. It is probably not as embarrassing to most kids as it would have been to [people my age] because they just love seeing pictures of themselves.”

Lev was engaged to Taylor Hutchinson in November 2020, but Candace exclusively told Us five months later that her son had called it off.

“Sorry, you didn’t get the memo?” the Dancing Through Life author joked in April. “We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married.”