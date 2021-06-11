Candace Cameron Bure Has 1 Rule for Who Her Kids Date: It’s ‘Not Too Much’

Setting a standard! Candace Cameron Bure has certain criteria she likes her three kids to follow while they date.

“When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” the Fuller House alum, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 10, while promoting Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part. “That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

The actress shares Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with her husband, Valeri Bure, and their daughter is “dating a lot now,” the Los Angeles native told Us. While the Full House alum previously said that Natasha wasn’t going on a lot of dates, she “had it wrong.”

Candace explained on Thursday, “She just wasn’t telling me about all of her dates at the time. She is dating, and I’m good with that. I’m happy. She has to date the right guys.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is not opposed to setting up her children if she finds “a potentially good prospect,” she added. “If you know they’re from a good family and you know they might get along, we’ll do [that.] For sure.”

When Natasha, Lev and Maksim do bring partners to the house, Candace thinks that showing off their baby photos is “super fun.” She explained, “Social media is a thing and everybody loves sharing pictures. It is probably not as embarrassing to most kids as it would have been to [people my age] because they just love seeing pictures of themselves.”

The former View cohost’s eldest son proposed to Taylor Hutchinson in November 2020, only to call the engagement off eight months later. “Sorry, you didn’t get the memo?” Candace joked exclusively to Us in April. “We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author noted that Lev was doing “great” after the “mutual” decision, adding, “Nobody’s upset and heartbroken.”

Candace’s character makes it down the aisle — but only after solving a cold case — in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part, which premieres on Hallmark Sunday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

Aurora is one of the star’s “favorite” roles, she told Us. “These movies are always so much fun and this time, we get a wedding, which is so, so cool. We’re 16 movies in, and we’re finally marrying off Aurora, but not without a few hitches along the way because there was, of course, a murder to be solved.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp