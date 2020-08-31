One proud mama! Candace Cameron Bure is thrilled about a major milestone that her eldest son, Lev, just reached: getting engaged!

The Fuller House star, 44, announced the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday, August 29. Bure shared photos from her 20-year-old son’s proposal to girlfriend Taylor Hutchison alongside a sweet message about his next chapter.

“She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍,” she wrote. “We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans 🥂🍾💗!!!”

Lev, for his part, posted the same pic as Bure alongside a silly video of the young couple after getting engaged. “All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! I cannot wait to be your husband! 💍,” he captioned his Instagram update.

On Hutchison’s own Instagram, she wrote “surprise surprise” while posting a close-up shot of her stunning diamond sparkler.

Lev is Bure’s eldest son with her husband, Valeri Bure. The longtime couple, who have been married since 1996, also share daughter Natasha, 22, and son Maksim, 18.

Back in November 2019, Candace exclusively spoke with Us Weekly about her thoughts on her children starting to date. “I feel great about them dating in the sense that they have a good head on their shoulders,” she said at the time. “They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that. … I wish that they would date more in a sense. That sounds so weird!”

The Make It Or Break It alum also revealed that her daughter Natasha has not brought home a suitor yet “because no one’s good enough for papa and that’s a really good thing” since “everyone’s got to live up to that standard.”

Now that her children are all grown up, the Los Angeles native has openly reflected on how she has handled becoming an empty nester. “I am looking forward to fun with friends, new adventures with my family,” she explained to Parade in February. “I’m really excited to add an office to my house by using one of my children’s bedrooms!”