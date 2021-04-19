Broken engagement! Candace Cameron Bure’s son Lev, 21, won’t be tying the knot any time soon.

The Fuller House alum, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 14, that her youngest son called off his engagement to Taylor Hutchison eight months after publicly announcing the proposal.

“Sorry, You didn’t get the memo?” the actress joked while promoting her first-ever QVC apparel line, which will launch on Monday, April 19. “We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married.”

The California native, who shares Lev — as well as Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 19 — with husband Valeri Bure, told Us that her son is doing “great” following the couple’s choice to call off the nuptials. “It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken,” she explained.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star previously spoke with Us about Lev’s engagement in November 2020, saying, “We love them unconditionally. We will want to be a part of [their] lives, want to be a part of the grandkids’ lives. I don’t want to do anything to rock the boat. I just want to be there to support.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author revealed at the time that she planned on being the “best mother-in-law in town” and was excited to be “the hot grandma.”

Cameron Bure announced Lev’s relationship milestone via Instagram three months prior. “Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged!” she captioned a post in August 2020. “And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

Although the family is no longer planning a wedding, the A Shoe Addict’s Christmas actress is keeping herself busy with the launch of her Candace Cameron Bure collection for QVC, which comes out this month.

“I’m so proud of the Candace Cameron Bure clothing line. We’ve been working on it for quite a while and I’m so happy that I get to share it with everyone,” she told Us on Thursday. “It’s really based off of what I love and my lifestyle, you know, I’m born and raised in LA. I’m a California girl. I love the West Coast. And so, it has a real casual, cozy, comfortable element to it.”

The former child star is also prepping for Mother’s Day, revealing that she loves to receive personal presents from her family.

“I’m a big sucker for cards, like, a huge sucker for cards. So, if my kids write me a card or even a letter and they write it through words, it is my favorite gift,” she told Us of her plans for the May holiday. “And all three of my kids are very different. They know I love it. So some are very short and sweet and some are very long. I just want to be around my husband and my kids.”

Cameron Bure’s apparel line with QVC is now available.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi