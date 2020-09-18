No shame in her game! Candace Cameron Bure was blown away by the response to her and husband Valeri Bure’s saucy, breast-grabbing photo earlier this month.

“I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it,” the actress, 44, told Fox News on Friday, September 18. “It made me laugh because I wasn’t trying to make a statement.

A week prior, the Fuller House actress shared a photo of her husband, 46, cupping her right breast as they posed outside on a bridge. “Classic Val,” she captioned the snap. “He approved this post.”

The actress deleted the original post, only to repost the image on September 11, along with a second photo of the Russian native kissing her on the head. “Sweet and spicy❤️🙌🏼🌶 24 years and counting 😉,” she captioned the second round of photos.

Despite receiving backlash from some, Candace stands behind her choice to put the cheeky photo back on her social media page.

“This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we’re spicy together,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star told the outlet. “We have a playful, loving marriage and I think that’s why we’re still married 24 years later.”

Candace, who shares three children, daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18, with the former NHL star, explained that she chose to react to criticism over the pose because she’s proud of her sexual relationship.

“I did respond because I always get bummed out when people have been married for so long and then I feel like the joke is always like, ‘Oh, we’re married, so that means we don’t have sex anymore.’ And it’s kind of like that a lot,” the California native said. “And so I thought it was just a cute, funny picture and it was playful and it’s very much reflective of our personalities in real life.”

Earlier in the month, the Christmas Town star addressed some of the negative comments from her Instagram followers.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories at the time. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

The Kind is the New Classy author started to apologize for her flirty snap, but stopped herself. “I’m sorry if it offended you. I’m actually not sorry,” she said. “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Candace exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s been spending a lot of time with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic and it’s been nice having a full house once again.

“I am very happy that I have my kids home and spending time with my husband too,” she explained. “Because a lot of times we’re like two ships passing in the night with our work schedule. So that part has been the biggest blessing for me.”

The couple, who met in 1990 at a charity hockey game, wed in June 1996.