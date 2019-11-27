



Its the end of an era. After five seasons, Fuller House officially wrapped on November 15, and no one was prepared for the emotions that came on that last day on set. The original cast of Full House was especially tearful, Candace Cameron Bure revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“It’s very equal between, I’d say the four of us, because Andrea [Barber] cried a lot. I’m a big cry baby. Jodie [Sweetin] is hysterical because she’s always like, ‘I only have one feeling and it doesn’t come out very often,'” Bure, 43, said. “She cried a lot, but the other one was Bob Saget. I think Bob cried more than we did.”

The four of them appeared on the original series, Full House, for all eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The sequel series debuted on Netflix in 2016, following the three women as adults, all living back at DJ’s childhood home.

As for what to expect this season, the Christmas Town star could only spill one hint.

“You’re definitely getting a wedding. I can’t tell you whose wedding or where or which episode, but you’re definitely getting a wedding,” she shared. “There’s a lot of heart on this final season. There are a lot of story lines that us adult women have with the kids and those teaching moments, all those moments where, you know, the sappy violin music plays over the heart-to-heart moment.”

While the final season is a great one, the former View cohost admitted she hates to see the show end.

“We all just wish that we were doing more, that it wasn’t our final season, because we just love one another and the show is so fun,” she continued. “I think that aside from the love and the friendships that we’ve had for 30 years, the show is fun. I laugh and I’m like, ‘This is my job. I get to sing and dance and be goofy and silly and put on costumes and entertain families,’ and I love it. It’s been a great legacy to be a part of it and I’m very proud of it.”

For more from Bure, watch the exclusive video above.

Fuller House season 5 debuts on Netflix Friday, December 5. Bure’s Hallmark movie Christmas Town airs on Sunday, December 1, at 8 p.m. ET.