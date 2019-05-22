Aunt Becky, where art thou? The cast of Fuller House is hard at work on their fifth and final season amid costar Lori Loughlin’s legal woes.

“We’re baaaaaack!” Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, May 22. “Season 5 table read today and back to rehearsal next week! Woo hoo!! #fullhousefamily #season5 #fullerhouse #sogoodtobeback.”

In the accompanying pic, the actress, 37, held up a script for the first episode of season 5. The title on the front page read, “Welcome Home, Baby To Be Named Later.”

Candace Cameron Bure (a.k.a. D.J. Tanner) posted from her return to the set too. “First drive back on the WB lot!” she captioned an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, May 21. “Fuller House season 5 is starting.”

Andrea Barber and Bob Saget, who star as Kimmy Gibbler and Danny Tanner, respectively, also appeared to be on location for the cast reunion.

Loughlin, 54, is embroiled in a legal battle over her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal. She pleaded not guilty in April after being accused of paying $500,000 to gain her daughters entry into the University of Southern California and lying about their involvement on the crew team. The When Calls the Heart alum and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who was also indicted in the case, are parents of Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella, 20.

TVLine reported in March that the 90210 alum was not expected to appear in Fuller House’s final episodes. Netflix had no comment at the time.

Loughlin starred as Aunt Becky on Full House from season 2 to season 8. She reprised her role as a recurring character in the first four seasons of the revival.

Us Weekly exclusively reported in April that her costars worried more about her fate after she rejected a plea deal. “Lori’s castmates on Fuller House really thought she wasn’t going to have to serve prison time,” an insider revealed. “They thought she was going to have to do something, but not go to prison.”

