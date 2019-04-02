DJ and Stephanie Tanner have their Aunt Becky’s back. Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin spoke out about their former Full House costar Lori Loughlin’s alleged role in the college admissions scandal on Tuesday, April 2.

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Cameron Bure told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on the Today show on Tuesday. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Sweetin, for her part, nodded in agreement as her Fuller House costar answered the question. The castmates were at the Today show on Tuesday to film a segment with Cameron Bure’s brother, Kirk Cameron, and his former Growing Pains costar Tracey Gold.

Cameron Bure previously gave a speech in support of Loughlin at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23.

“This family has a lot of heart … and where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” the Hallmark star said on stage with Sweetin and Andrea Barber. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets.”

Loughlin, meanwhile, has yet to publicly comment following her arrest for mail fraud on March 13. The former When Calls the Heart star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 “in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” per court documents.

The couple, who share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, were spotted for the first time since the scandal broke on Thursday, March 28. Days later, Loughlin, who will no longer be a part of Fuller House’s upcoming final season, dodged questions about the scam.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” she told TMZ. “I just can’t comment right now, but thank you for your time.”

A source told Us that Loughlin’s daughter Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, amid the ordeal.

“Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” a second source revealed, referring to the YouTuber losing several brand deals. “She was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.”

