Her lips are sealed. Lori Loughlin politely dodged questions about her alleged involvement in the nationwide college bribery scam when approached on Saturday, March 30.

In a video posted by TMZ, a cameraman can be heard asking the Full House alum, 54, about the scam she was named and charged in earlier this month, and if she fears she’ll go to jail. “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” Loughlin replied. “I just can’t comment right now, but thank you for your time.”

The former What Calls the Heart star was confronted as she left a yoga class in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. She wore gray leggings, a visor with sunglasses, and a pink jacket with matching tennis shoes. Loughlin appeared to be in better spirits following her workout on Saturday than she was two days prior when she was spotted for the first time following news of the scandal.

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli — who is also allegedly involved in the scam — stepped out on Thursday, March 28, for a day out in Orange County, California. Loughlin and the 55-year-old fashion designer both looked somber in photos obtained by Us Weekly, with neither of them cracking a smile during their outing.

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested for allegedly paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The couple — who were each released on a $1 million bond— share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19.

Their younger daughter has since lost endorsement deals with brands such as Sephora, and is “not talking to her parents,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is still very upset at her parents,” the insider noted, and despite her friends telling her “not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her,” she “doesn’t listen” and “feels she is the victim.”

Bella and Olivia Jade are both technically still enrolled at USC despite reports they wouldn’t return due to bullying from peers. Loughlin and Giannulli are set to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.

