



The end is near! Fuller House wrapped filming the spinoff series on Friday, November 15, and none of the cast was ready to wrap the show after five seasons.

“There is a really sad vibe,” Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler on the series, said on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast, while promoting her new memoir, Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back. “We’ve already started crying at table reads because we know that the end is coming and nobody wants it to end. The fans don’t want it to [end], those of us here on stage, cast and crew members, we don’t want it to end.”

While Barber, 43, understands the business side — especially since the original series was canceled without any of the cast being able to plan it out. Full House aired for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995. Fuller House then debuted on Netflix in 2016.

“There’s this sad feeling, not only because we’re saying goodbye, but because we all feel like it’s premature. I feel like there’s a lot more stories to tell. I feel like people still want to see where these characters’ lives go, and it feels like it’s being cut a little too short,” the Days of Our Lives alum said. “That being said, they’ve written a great finale. It’s going to be very emotional, but very awesome and very fitting.”

Throughout Fuller House, there have been many callbacks to the original. “There is one episode in particular where you will see some flashback scenes that are just so sweet and so wonderful,” she added. “They’ve used the flashbacks very sparingly this season, but very effectively.”

She continued: “There are going to be a lot of emotional and bittersweet moments. It’s not going to end on a sad note, I will tell you that, but it’s definitely going to be an emotional ride.”

Barber’s new book, Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again, is on stands now! For more exclusive TV interviews and news, subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for free here.

Fuller House season 5 will debut on Netflix in 2020.