



Moving on. With Fuller House officially wrapping its final season on Friday, November 15, one original star is missing on set and truly missed: Lori Loughlin.

“It’s very sad. She was a big part of Fuller House. She wasn’t in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt. We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season,” Andrea Barber, who starred in the original Full House and is a lead in the revival, said on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast, where she joined to promote her new memoir, Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again.

Loughlin, 55, was fired from the Netflix series (as well as her Hallmark show, When Calls the Heart) in March, following her indictment for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

“We wish it wasn’t that way, and we wish she could be here because it definitely feels like there’s a hole in our hearts and a hole on our set,” Barber, 43, told Us. “But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she’s always in our hearts forever. Every time we step on stage, she’s in our hearts.”

The former Garage Sale Mystery star and husband Mossimo Giannulli are awaiting their sentence following allegations that they paid $500,000 to get daughters Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, into USC, claiming they were part of a crew team, though neither were. They pleaded not guilty to bribery charges and are awaiting a trial.

An insider recently revealed to Us exclusively that Loughlin debated entering a guilty plea but the designer, 56, advised against it.

“Lori’s attorneys have been told by federal prosecutors that if she were to plead guilty to the charges before the January pretrial hearing, a recommendation of ten years in prison would be made to the judge,” a source said. “It would be up to the judge to sentence Lori, and she could face more or less time than that. The judge has the sole discretion to sentence Lori.”

Another insider added, “Lori turned the corner and backed out of considering a guilty plea due to her husband’s insistence. She had been talking to her lawyers about it but her friends and family were encouraging her to pursue a plea deal.”

