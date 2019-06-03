The end is near for Fuller House, but Candace Cameron Bure is still not sure how the Netflix series will address Lori Loughlin’s absence from the show amid her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“It hasn’t been discussed,” Cameron Bure, who portrays D.J. Tanner on the Full House spinoff, told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, June 1. “I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it.”

The former Hallmark Channel star, 54, was arrested for her alleged role in the scandal in March after reportedly paying $500,000 in bribes to gain her daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, entry into USC and lying about their involvement on the crew team. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who was also indicted in the case, pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges the following month.

TVLine previously reported that Loughlin would not be involved in the fifth and final season of Fuller House. Cameron Bure and other members of the cast — including Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) — reunited last week to begin filming for the show.

Cameron Bure subtly spoke out in support of Loughlin while accepting the show’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards win in March alongside Sweetin, 37, and Barber, 42.

“This family has a lot of heart. And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” the former View cohost said at the time. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets.”

Last month, an insider told Us Weekly that Loughlin’s costars are concerned about her fate following her rejected plea deal. “Lori’s castmates on Fuller House really thought she wasn’t going to have to serve prison time,” the insider explained. “They thought she was going to have to do something, but not go to prison.”

Loughlin is set to appear in court early this month, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

