



Through thick and thin. Fuller House may be coming to an end soon, but the cast will always be a family — even when things get rough.

“We are best friends. Even when the show ends, we’re not leaving each other,” Candace Cameron Bure told Us Weekly exclusively at Holly Robinson Peete’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala on Saturday, July 27. “We’re best friends ’til the end.”

‘The actress, 43, stayed mum on her former costar Lori Loughlin’s legal scandal, but added that when things get rough, the cast talks about everything out in the open.

“We show up for each other. Whenever someone’s doing something or someone has an event going in their life, you know, we’re always on the phone. We’re always texting,” the former View cohost told Us. “We sit and have lunch together every day at work and we call it our group therapy because we just bounce everything off one another and talk about life. They’re the best.”

Jodie Sweetin echoed Bure’s thoughts in a July 22 interview. “I think [ending filming is] a little easier [now] because the first time it was like, ‘Am I gonna see these people again?’ Now I’m like, ‘I’m never getting rid of them,’” the actress, 37, joked to Access Hollywood. “Like, this family, we’re together through thick and thin, so it makes it a little easier in that I know I won’t be saying goodbye to them.”

Loughlin, 55, who appeared in the original series and the Netflix revival’s first four seasons as Aunt Becky, will not appear in the final season following her March arrest; she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to have their two daughters attend the University of Southern California. They both pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

It has not yet been revealed how Loughlin’s absence will be explained in the fifth season. In June, Bure revealed, “I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it.”

Fuller House seasons 1 through 4 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is set to debut in the fall.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe.

