Candace Cameron Bure 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me





Candace Cameron Bure opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about 25 things you might not know about her — including her craziest encounter with a fan, the time she met Jennifer Lopez and her guilty pleasure. Read on to learn more about the Fuller House star.

1. I prefer having a fake Christmas tree — we made the switch last year.

2. I always put up our exterior house Christmas lights myself. My hubby [Valeri Bure] somehow manages to get out of it.

3. I like EDM.

4. I love to crack my knuckles, and also my back and neck.

5. My biggest pet peeve is whistling.

6. I’ve been a doggy mom to six rottweilers since I was 18.

7. My Starbucks order is a grande Americano with a splash of almond milk, cinnamon and nutmeg.

8. My guilty pleasure is eating multiple pints of ice cream while watching TV.

9. My family motto is “Excuses are for losers.”

10. My favorite movie is The Wizard of Oz.

11. I have seven ear piercings.

12. If I could have dinner with one person, dead or alive, it would be [the Old Testament’s] Queen Esther. She’s my hero. I’d love to talk about her courage and bravery, and ask if she could have imagined the impact she’s made on every generation alive.

13. I’m not a bath person.

14. I’ve been to more than 500 NHL games.

15. I’ve made 22 Hallmark movies, and counting.

16. Kirk Cameron’s my brother. Some of you still don’t know this. Mind blown.

17. My first kiss was on TV.

18. I can fall sleep anywhere. Airplanes are my specialty.

19. I clam up when I fangirl. I did it [when I met] Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner. I was so embarrassed after. I just stared at them and smiled without [saying] a word.

20. If I were stranded on an island, I’d need a cell phone to call for help — I couldn’t deal.

21. My mom wouldn’t let us put posters on our walls. But I did write my one and only fan letter to Boy George and Culture Club.

22. I can out-hula-hoop most of my friends.

23. One time, someone drove across the country to my office, unannounced, because they wanted me to pray with them. I’m all about prayer, but I’m also about personal boundaries.

24. If I weren’t an actress, I’d be an entrepreneur. Creating what exactly? I’m not sure. But I’d make things happen.

25. I don’t have a dream role. I’m already living my dream, and am exactly where I want to be.

