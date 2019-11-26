Candace Cameron Bure Shares Her Family’s Holiday Traditions





Christmas with the Bures! Candace Cameron Bure gave Us an inside look on how she celebrates the holidays with her family and shared their most special traditions.

“[On] Christmas morning, we always serve at a homeless shelter. We have been doing that for years,” the Christmas Town star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, November 22. “We bring all the food, cook and then sit down with the people that are staying there. It’s usually families.”

The Fuller House actress regarded this tradition as “a wonderful way to spend Christmas and share the gospel and just share life with people that are struggling and encourage them.” After the Bures spend their morning serving those in need, they head over to her brother’s home to have dinner with the whole family.

“That’s usually my parents, my brother, all the kids in the family. It’s a lot of people and some friends,” she explained. “We all cook and bring dishes and we sing carols around the living room. We usually kind of do, like, a white elephant gift or something, but that’s our traditional Christmas day: lots of family and lots of just good times together.”

Candace wed her husband, retired ice-hockey player Valeri Bure, in 1996. They share daughter Natasha, 21, and sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17.

The Make It or Break It alum revealed that Christmas morning with her husband and children occurs “the same way” her parents orchestrated things when she was a kid. “It was like, if you wake up before us, you can’t come out to the living room. You have to wait until I turn the Christmas music on and you smell the coffee,” she shared.

Candace, who recently launched her Simply Christmas collection with Mary & Martha, said her family will open gifts one at a time. She noted that it’s “not a free for all” in her household, because she doesn’t “like the craziness” and “no one appreciates the gift” they received if they rush to unwrap them.

“My kids are older now,” she continued. “So … some of those things, they’re not the same as when the kids were really little. I do miss it. All my kids are gone from the house. I’m officially an empty nester this year, but they’ll be home for Christmas. So, I can’t wait.”

Though Candace initially gained notoriety playing D.J. Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, her long career also boasts several Hallmark movie credits. Her upcoming film on the network, Christmas Town, is set to debut next month.

“It’s a feel-good movie that, you know, get the hot chocolate or grab the popcorn and enjoy a little romance, lots of family,” she explained. “This particular movie focuses on fostering and adoption.”

For more on what Candace has to say about her family’s holiday traditions, check out the video above! Christmas Town premieres on Hallmark on Sunday, December 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi