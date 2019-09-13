



Candace Cameron Bure doesn’t live in a full house anymore! In fact, the actress is an empty nester now that her three kids have moved out.

“We stay very connected by phone and by FaceTime and then meet up when we can,” the Fuller House star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 11, while promoting her Grow, Candace, Grow, book. “We work it out. I think the hardest balance is just for me not to over work [with them gone], which can be my tendency, and just make sure that even though not everyone is at home, we’re still making time for one another.”

In October 2018, the Full House alum, who shares Natasha, 21, Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17, with her husband, Valeri Bure, told Us exclusively about how emotional she felt about her children’s independence. “It’s sad to think that my kids aren’t going to be in my house every day,” the Los Angeles native said at the time. “I’m only a year or two away from it. I have such a great relationship with my kids, my husband [Valeri] does too. We’re just a really close family.”

She added, “I absolutely love the teenage years. I’m excited for them because I love seeing who they’ve grown into and who they are going to be and what kinds of mark they’re going to make on the world. I’m looking forward to them exploring their own lives.”

Cameron Bure reflected on Natasha, Lev and Maksim’s childhoods on Wednesday, telling Us, “I loved reading to my kids so much when they were younger. It was one of my favorite activities to do with them and that’s why I wanted to write a children’s book for so long. The first one [Candace Center Stage] came out and it did well, so I’m onto No. 2 … and this little lesson it’s all about being patient and waiting for the garden to grow.”

Grow, Candace, Grow is set to release in January 2020 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnesandnoble.com.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

