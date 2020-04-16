Candace Cameron Bure is a big fan of her full house! The actress’ three children are back at home with her while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I started 2019 off as an empty nester and now I’ve got a full house again,” the Fuller House alum, 44, tells Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 15, while promoting the upcoming Hope Rising COVID-19 Benefit Concert presented by Facebook Live. “I am very happy that I have my kids home and spending time with my husband, [Valeri Bure], too. Because a lot of times we’re like two ships passing in the night with our work schedule. So that part has been the biggest blessing for me.”

The Los Angeles native is trying to look on the bright side during the COVID-19 spread, soaking in “consolidated family time that [she] never thought” she’d have with Natasha, 21, Lev, 20, Maksim, 18.

“Our conversations have been incredible,” the Full House alum gushed. “They’ve been great. We’ve been taking lots of walks and playing lots of board games and we’re in sunny California. We have a pool and we’ve been enjoying that too because the weather’s been nice. It’s just been concentrated family time [with] lots of cooking and eating.”

That doesn’t mean the family of five isn’t getting on each other’s nerves. To combat that, Candace’s family is “saving” themselves with schedules.

She explained, “We can all get our work done, do the things that need to get done, then come together over meals and over that afternoon walk.”

In September 2019, the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us exclusively that she adjusted to her empty nest by staying “very connected” to her brood, thanks to phone calls and FaceTime.

“I absolutely love the teenage years,” Candace told Us at the time. “I’m excited for them because I love seeing who they’ve grown into and who they are going to be and what kinds of mark they’re going to make on the world. I’m looking forward to them exploring their own lives.”

The Hope Rising COVID-19 Benefit Concert presented by Facebook Live airs Sunday, April 19th at 8 p.m. ET. The former View host hopes that viewers feel the virtual concert “in their hearts,” explaining, “We’re, in such a strange time in the world and we all need hope, comfort and strength. I know where my strength comes from. It comes from the Lord, and so I would like to share that with everyone.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo