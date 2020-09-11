Candace Cameron Bure responded to the criticism she received for sharing a photo of her husband, Valeri Bure, touching her breast.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” the Fuller House star, 44, said in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

In the since-deleted photo, Cameron Bure and the former ice hockey player, 46, posed outside on a bridge. While standing behind the actress, Bure wrapped his arm around her and cupped her right breast.

“Classic Val,” she captioned the snap. “He approved this post.”

In her subsequents videos, the former The View cohost started to apologize before stopping herself and laughing.

“I’m sorry if it offended you. I’m actually not sorry,” she said. “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Cameron Bure’s Full House costar Dave Coulier introduced her to Bure at a charity hockey game in the 1990s. The couple married in June 1996 and went on to welcome three children: daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

“I started 2019 off as an empty nester, and now I’ve got a full house again,” the Hallmark Channel star exclusively told Us Weekly in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am very happy that I have my kids home and spending time with my husband too. Because a lot of times we’re like two ships passing in the night with our work schedule. So that part has been the biggest blessing for me.”

Cameron Bure explained that she “never thought” her adult children would return home, but they have had “incredible” conversations in recent months.

“They’ve been great,” she gushed. “We’ve been taking lots of walks and playing lots of board games, and we’re in sunny California. We have a pool and we’ve been enjoying that too because the weather’s been nice. It’s just been concentrated family time [with] lots of cooking and eating.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author’s eldest son, Lev, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Taylor Hutchinson.