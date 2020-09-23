All thanks to Uncle Joey! Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure have been married for more than 20 years — and still like packing on the PDA.

The Full House star was introduced to the hockey player through her costar Dave Coulier while filming the ’90s sitcom. After less than a year of dating, Bure proposed. The twosome wed in 1996.

“He makes me laugh a lot, which is a very good quality,” she gushed to Us Weekly exclusively in 2019. “He’s just such a bold person. We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He’s so supportive of me and our children.”

The couple share daughter Natasha (born 1998) and sons Lev (2000) and Maksim (2002).

“My kids are young adults and teenagers and I’m OK in their eyes,” Cameron Bure told Us. “They don’t mind hanging out with me. I don’t care if I’m cool in their eyes, but the fact that they actually enjoy hanging out and want to be my friend is, like, the biggest win for me ever.”

While Cameron Bure often gushes about her man, she isn’t afraid to admit that they’ve hit rough patches.

“Marriage is a wonderful, beautiful thing but there’s always going to be tough times,” she told Us in 2018. “There’s no one that has this amazingly perfect marriage. … You just hang in there and stick with it.”

The actress added at the time that her business schedule helps keep the spark alive. “Because I travel a lot, that’s the secret!” she told Us. “Because, you know, being away from each other makes the heart grow fonder.”

Scroll through for more on the couple’s marriage: