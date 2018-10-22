Candace Cameron Bure knows the recipe for a happy marriage! The actress dished exclusively to Us Weekly about how she and husband Valeri Bure keep their spark alive after more than 22 years together.

“We’re apart a lot,” the Candace Center Stage author, 42, joked to Us. “Because I travel a lot, that’s the secret! Because, you know, being away from each other makes the heart grow fonder.”

The Fuller House star elaborated, noting, “Marriage is a wonderful, beautiful thing but there’s always going to be tough times. There’s no one that has this amazingly perfect marriage.”

As for how she and the former professional hockey player, 44, work through those not-so-smooth moments, Cameron Bure told Us, “You just hang in there and stick with it.”

She continued: “You really try to, I always say, put your spouse on a pedestal. And in return, you’re hoping, which my husband does, we have the same respect for one another other … and some days neither of us deserve it, but we do it because we honor one another and respect each other. You hang in there, you’re always going to come back on the upswing if you’re in a low spot.”

The Christmas Detour actress also opened up about how she and her love have “a good balance” between their date nights as well as family time with their three children, Natasha, 20, Lev, 18, and Maksim, 16. Cameron Bure joked that it’s the couple’s dog, Boris, who prevents them from taking off and doing things together.

“He makes us stay home,” she quipped. “He makes us not go on vacation because Boris needs the attention.”

The Full House alum was introduced to the athlete by her costar Dave Coulier and tied the knot in June 1996.

Candace Center Stage is available on Amazon and in bookstores now!

