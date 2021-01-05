Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back at Trolls Who Bashed Her Family Photo

Not cool! Candace Cameron Bure fired back at online haters who posted negative comments on her family’s holiday photo.

“Happy New Year from the Bures!!” the Fuller House alum, 44, captioned the picture of herself, her husband, Valeri Bure, and their three children, via Instagram on Saturday, January 2. “Looking forward to what 2021 has in store.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star added: “I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible 🙏🏻. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO P.S. I think my social media break is now over 😉.”

The portrait received many positive comments, including support from Christy Carlson Romano and celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton.

“Slayyyyyy Bures!!!!” the Even Stevens alum, 36, wrote. Norton added: “I’m buyin what ur sellin! 🔥🔥.”

Not all of the remarks were kind, however, with one user writing, “What a weird pose your daughter’s doing,” referencing her daughter, Natasha, who looked to the left instead of toward the camera.

Another person asked, “Why do your daughter and son [Lev] look so angry?” The photo, which showed Cameron Bure, her husband, 46, and their youngest son Maksim, 18, smiling, also featured Natasha, 22, and Lev, 20, with more somber faces.

The Christmas Town actress fired back at the trolls, writing, “Wow – I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please.”

Natasha then pipped in, adding, “Omg!!!! I didn’t smile or look at the camera. Sue me!!!”

The California native further explained why the rude messages she received were unacceptable in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday.

“I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments,” she wrote. “Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?”

Cameron Bure pointed out that she “wished blessings upon everyone” as everyone entered 2021, but “so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you.”

The mother of three noted that it doesn’t matter how old you are “rude is rude.”

She added: “Be better than that. I’m praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen.”

The Make It or Break It alum noted that people need to stop telling her to “ignore the ‘haters,’” because it’s not that simple.

“There were plenty of well-meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, ‘with love.’ Umm… that’s not love. That’s rude,” the actress concluded. “Try kind. It looks good on everyone.”

Three months prior, the Full House alum was criticized for sharing a photo of her former NHL star husband placing his hand over her breast. Cameron Bure later told Us Weekly about the controversial snap, saying it started out as an innocent photo shoot after lunch.

“When we looked through [the photos], we both laughed and we were like, ‘That one’s so funny. Let’s post it.’ And then it blew up on the internet,” she exclusively told Us in November 2020. “There were some people that thought it was, like, inappropriate and too much PDA. I think it was pretty innocent.”